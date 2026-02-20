Jailing of British couple in Iran is ‘devastating’, says their son
- British couple Lindsay and Craig Foreman have been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran, over a year after their arrest on disputed espionage charges which they deny.
- Their son, Joe Bennett, described the news as 'devastating' but expressed hope that the clear verdict would allow the UK Foreign Office to formulate a plan for their release.
- The couple, from East Sussex, were arrested on 3 January last year during a global motorcycle journey and have since endured gruelling conditions, including solitary confinement and lack of legal representation.
- Yvette Cooper, the foreign secretary, condemned the sentence as 'completely appalling and totally unjustifiable' and pledged to relentlessly pursue their return to the UK.
- Mr Bennett highlighted the harsh prison conditions, including unsanitary environments and his mother's isolation due to language barriers in the women's section of Evin prison.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks