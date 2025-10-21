Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Drug mule gran to return to the UK after 12 years on death row

Lindsay June Sandiford of Britain reacts inside a holding cell after her trial at a court in Denpasar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on January 22, 2013
Lindsay June Sandiford of Britain reacts inside a holding cell after her trial at a court in Denpasar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on January 22, 2013 (AFP/Getty)
  • British grandmother Lindsay Sandiford, 69, is to be released from an Indonesian prison and returned to the UK after 12 years.
  • Sandiford was sentenced to death in 2013 for drug trafficking, having been arrested at Bali airport in 2012 with a £1.6m cocaine haul.
  • Her release follows an agreement between the UK and Indonesian governments, with a formal arrangement expected to be signed today.
  • Another British national, Shahab Shahabadi, 35, also imprisoned on drug charges, will be released at the same time.
  • Sandiford has been held in Kerobokan Prison, a notorious facility known for its overcrowding and harsh conditions, where she claimed she was forced to smuggle drugs under threat.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in