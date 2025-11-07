British grandmother on death row for 12 years returns home
- British grandmother Lindsay Sandiford, 69, was repatriated to the UK from Indonesia on Friday after more than a decade in Bali's notorious Kerobokan prison.
- Sandiford was facing the death penalty for smuggling 4.8kg of cocaine, having been arrested in 2012 and sentenced in 2013.
- Fellow British national Shahab Shahabadi, who was serving a life sentence for drug offences, was also repatriated alongside Sandiford.
- Their return was granted on "humanitarian grounds" following an agreement between the UK and Indonesian governments.
- Upon arrival in the UK, their health will be prioritised for assessment and any necessary treatment, with Sandiford reportedly in "extremely ill health".