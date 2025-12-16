Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham criticized Australia for its strict gun laws
- Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham attributed the deadly mass shooting at a Hanukkah event in Australia to policies enacted under Joe Biden and Barack Obama.
- Graham claimed on Fox News that the Bondi Beach attack, which killed 15 people, evidenced a "religious war with radical Islam" and linked it to ISIS.
- He criticized Obama for the rise of ISIS after withdrawing from Iraq and Biden for the Afghanistan withdrawal, border policies, and falsely claimed Biden rejoined the Iran nuclear agreement.
- The senator also claimed Australian leaders had “allowed” ISIS into their country and criticized the government for imposing strict gun laws. “Gun control is not the answer in fighting ISIS. That doesn’t get you anything but dead,” Graham said.
- Graham also praised Donald Trump for his aggressive stance against ISIS, including dismantling the caliphate and assassinating Qasem Soleimani, while criticising Australian leaders for their gun laws.