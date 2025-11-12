Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Culture Secretary makes BBC plea following Trump scandal

Government to 'imminently begin' BBC charter review, Culture secretary says
  • Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has called on the BBC to "renew its mission for the modern age" as the review of its charter, which expires at the end of 2027, is set to begin.
  • The charter review follows the resignation of director-general Tim Davie amid a scandal concerning the editing of a speech by Donald Trump.
  • Donald Trump has threatened a billion-dollar legal action against the BBC, alleging "false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements" and selective editing of his speech.
  • BBC chairman Samir Shah has apologised for an "error of judgment" regarding the editing, with Ms Nandy emphasising the need for firm and swift action when standards are not met.
  • Ms Nandy rejected calls to defund the BBC or fund it through general taxation, stating it is essential for the corporation to remain independent from government.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in