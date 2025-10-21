Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lisbon funicular crash report reveals multiple failings

Lisbon’s iconic Gloria cable car derails in tourist district
  • A preliminary report has attributed the Lisbon funicular crash on Wednesday, September 3, to the failure of a steel cable and various maintenance flaws.
  • The tragic incident resulted in 16 fatalities, including 11 foreigners, and left 21 people injured.
  • Investigators found that the underground steel haulage cable, which was less than a year old, was not adequately strong, certified for public transport, or installed according to manufacturer specifications.
  • The report also highlighted five instances where the funicular's maintenance programme referred to "non-existent, inapplicable or outdated standards."
  • Following the cable's breakage, safety systems cut power, disabling the pneumatic brake and proving the manual brake insufficient to prevent the streetcar from derailing and crashing into a building.
