Lithuania’s border with Belarus to reopen after airport balloon row

Lithuanian soldiers patrol a road near the Lithuania-Belarus border
Lithuanian soldiers patrol a road near the Lithuania-Belarus border (The Associated Press)
  • Lithuania has decided to reopen two border crossings with Belarus, Medininkai and Šalčininkai, weeks after their closure.
  • The crossings were initially shut due to disruptions at Vilnius airport caused by balloons used for cigarette smuggling, which Lithuania viewed as a deliberate act by Belarus.
  • The decision is expected to ease the return of Lithuanian trucks that were stranded in Belarus, following demands from Minsk to fully reopen the border.
  • Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenka had threatened to seize the stranded vehicles, denouncing the closure as a "mad scam" and "hybrid war".
  • Lithuania warned that the border could be shut again if further airspace violations, such as balloons or drones, reappear.
