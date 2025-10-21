Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NHS patient receives innovative liver cancer treatment outside clinical trials

How is liver cancer treated?
  • The first NHS patient has received a pioneering liver cancer treatment called histotripsy at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.
  • Addenbrooke’s is the first hospital in Europe to offer this procedure outside clinical trials, utilising focused ultrasound waves to destroy cancer cells.
  • The innovative method works by creating microscopic bubbles that collapse to destroy tumours in as little as 30 minutes, without the need for surgery, radiation or chemotherapy.
  • Roger Jackson, 80, was the first patient to undergo the procedure, which was fast-tracked for use in Great Britain under Unmet Clinical Need Authorisation.
  • This treatment offers faster recovery times, shorter hospital stays and potentially activates the patient's immune response, marking a significant advancement in cancer care.
