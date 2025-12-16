Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liverpool parade attack ‘hero’ Dan Barr describes moment incident happened

Man who brought Paul Doyle's car to stop speaks out
  • Dan Barr, a former soldier, has spoken for the first time about stopping Paul Doyle's rampage during a Liverpool parade.
  • Barr ended the incident by climbing into the back seat of Doyle's car and moving the gear stick to park.
  • The 41-year-old from Birkenhead, Wirral, stated he doesn't consider his actions "anything special" and would "do it again."
  • Barr has been widely praised and described as a "hero" for his intervention.
  • Paul Doyle, 54, was sentenced to 21 years and six months in prison for ploughing his car into 134 football fans during a two-minute, anger-fuelled rampage.
