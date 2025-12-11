Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

City crowned UK’s ‘most generous’ again by fundraising platform

More than £370,000 was raised for a new playground at Churchtown Primary School which William and Kate visited in September.
More than £370,000 was raised for a new playground at Churchtown Primary School which William and Kate visited in September. (Phil Noble/PA)
  • Liverpool has been named the UK's most generous city for the second consecutive year by GoFundMe, based on donor numbers relative to its population.
  • Significant local fundraising efforts included over £100,000 for toddler Sienna-Rose Millen's medical flight and more than £370,000 for a playground in memory of children killed in the Southport knife attack.
  • The playground fundraiser was highlighted as the fourth-biggest campaign on the crowdfunding platform, showcasing the community's charitable spirit.
  • Glasgow and London secured second and third place respectively, with Cardiff, Bristol, Norwich, Manchester, Belfast and Edinburgh also featuring in the top ten.
  • Wrexham entered the top ten for the first time, largely due to a £1.5 million campaign for one-year-old Ollie's heart surgery, which received a £10,000 donation from Ryan Reynolds.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in