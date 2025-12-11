City crowned UK’s ‘most generous’ again by fundraising platform
- Liverpool has been named the UK's most generous city for the second consecutive year by GoFundMe, based on donor numbers relative to its population.
- Significant local fundraising efforts included over £100,000 for toddler Sienna-Rose Millen's medical flight and more than £370,000 for a playground in memory of children killed in the Southport knife attack.
- The playground fundraiser was highlighted as the fourth-biggest campaign on the crowdfunding platform, showcasing the community's charitable spirit.
- Glasgow and London secured second and third place respectively, with Cardiff, Bristol, Norwich, Manchester, Belfast and Edinburgh also featuring in the top ten.
- Wrexham entered the top ten for the first time, largely due to a £1.5 million campaign for one-year-old Ollie's heart surgery, which received a £10,000 donation from Ryan Reynolds.