Liz Hurley was ‘crushed’ by alleged home phone tapping, court hears

Liz Hurley arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London
Liz Hurley arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London (Aaron Chown/PA)
  • Liz Hurley tearfully accused Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) of stealing her medical records while pregnant and tapping her phone, describing it as a "brutal invasion of privacy".
  • Ms Hurley expressed devastation over the alleged phone tapping, stating it was a "monstrous, staggering" act that left her feeling "crushed" and worried about her son reading the details.
  • Prince Harry, who also testified, criticised ANL for making his wife's life "an absolute misery" and described the legal proceedings as a "horrible experience".
  • The Duke of Sussex detailed concerns about ANL's alleged information gathering regarding his past relationships and private discussions, including those about his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
  • Liz Hurley, Prince Harry, Sir Elton John, and other prominent figures are among seven claimants suing ANL, which strongly denies the allegations in the ongoing High Court trial.
