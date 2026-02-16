Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liz Truss’s three-word message to Donald Trump as they pose for photo

From 2024: Liz Truss endorses Donald Trump for US president
  • Liz Truss, Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister, met Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence and shared a photo on social media.
  • Ms Truss captioned the image “right about everything,” reaffirming her allegiance to the Maga movement.
  • Since her brief premiership in 2022, Ms Truss has been a vocal supporter of Mr Trump and has blamed her own downfall on the “deep state.”
  • She has previously vowed to spark a “Trump-style counterrevolution” and called for a UK version of Mr Trump and a similar movement.
  • The meeting occurs amidst recent controversy surrounding Mr Trump, who faced allegations of racism for sharing a video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes.
In full

