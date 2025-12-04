Former PM Liz Truss promises ‘unapologetic debate’ in new show
- Liz Truss, a Conservative leader, has launched a new social media programme called The Liz Truss Show.
- The show aims to spark a “Trump-style counter-revolution” and fiercely defend Western values against perceived attacks.
- Truss stated the programme would offer “unapologetic debate” and “straight-talking discussions”, claiming the “deep state tried to destroy me”.
- She previously served as Prime Minister for seven weeks in 2022, during which her economic policies caused market instability, and she later blamed a 'deep state' for sabotaging her tax cuts.
- The show will address issues such as the free speech crisis, economic stagnation, mass migration, and cultural battles, echoing her past calls for a UK movement akin to Donald Trump's.