Cruise cancelled after passenger left behind on island

Suzanne Rees died after being left behind on Lizard Island, pictured
Suzanne Rees died after being left behind on Lizard Island, pictured (AAP)
  • An 80-year-old passenger, Suzanne Rees, died after being left behind on Lizard Island, Australia, by the Coral Adventurer cruise ship.
  • Rees became separated from her group during a hike after feeling unwell, and the ship departed, mistakenly believing she had returned.
  • Coral Expeditions, the operator, cancelled the remainder of the voyage and offered full refunds to passengers following the tragic incident and previous mechanical issues.
  • Australian authorities, including Queensland Police and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), have launched an investigation into the death.
  • AMSA has issued a notice banning new passengers from boarding the Coral Adventurer and will take action if non-compliance with safety regulations is identified.
In full

