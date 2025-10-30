Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Family ‘shocked’ by cruise passenger’s death on remote island

Lizard Island, Queensland
Lizard Island, Queensland (AAP)
  • Eighty-year-old Suzanne Rees died on Lizard Island, Australia, after her cruise ship, Coral Adventurer, reportedly departed without her.
  • Ms Rees became unwell during an organised trek on the island and was asked to return unescorted before the ship left.
  • Her daughter, Katherine Rees, accused the cruise operator of a "failure of care and common sense" and expressed shock that the vessel departed without her mother.
  • The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (Amsa) is investigating potential non-compliance regarding the passenger count before the ship's departure.
  • Ms Rees's daughter has called for a coronial inquiry to determine what actions could have saved her mother's life.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in