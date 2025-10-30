Family ‘shocked’ by cruise passenger’s death on remote island
- Eighty-year-old Suzanne Rees died on Lizard Island, Australia, after her cruise ship, Coral Adventurer, reportedly departed without her.
- Ms Rees became unwell during an organised trek on the island and was asked to return unescorted before the ship left.
- Her daughter, Katherine Rees, accused the cruise operator of a "failure of care and common sense" and expressed shock that the vessel departed without her mother.
- The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (Amsa) is investigating potential non-compliance regarding the passenger count before the ship's departure.
- Ms Rees's daughter has called for a coronial inquiry to determine what actions could have saved her mother's life.