Ex-Labour MP makes Greens’ largest defection to date
- Former Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle has defected to the Green Party, marking their largest defection to date.
- Russell-Moyle, who represented Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven, criticised the Labour Party for having “left behind millions of people who want hope”.
- Green Party leader Zack Polanski welcomed the defection, stating that many feel Labour has abandoned them, not the other way around.
- The defection follows Russell-Moyle's temporary suspension from the Labour Party earlier in 2024 over a complaint, from which he was cleared.
- This move comes as the Green Party experiences a surge in polls and membership, with a recent YouGov survey placing them at 16 per cent support.