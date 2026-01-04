Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

First class rail passengers served sausage rolls ‘retrieved from bin’

The incident, which occurred on 7 May 2023 on a service departing York, was reported by a colleague who suspected food hygiene breaches.
The incident, which occurred on 7 May 2023 on a service departing York, was reported by a colleague who suspected food hygiene breaches. (Simon Calder)
  • An LNER train worker, Peter Duffy, was dismissed after being accused of serving first-class passengers sausage rolls "retrieved from a bin".
  • CCTV footage reportedly showed Mr Duffy retrieving discarded food items from a bin, plating them, and reheating them before they were served.
  • Mr Duffy claimed he was "trying to do the best for the customer" and cited anxiety, depression, and transient global amnesia as factors.
  • He was dismissed for gross misconduct in July 2023, and his subsequent claims of unfair dismissal and discrimination were rejected by a tribunal in August 2025.
