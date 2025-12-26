Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bizarre lobster heist may be linked to a larger crime ring

$400k shipment of lobster stolen
  • A truck transporting live lobsters valued at $400,000, intended for Costco stores in Illinois and Minnesota, was stolen.
  • The CEO of Rexing Companies, Dylan Rexing, whose firm was transporting the lobsters, believes the theft is linked to a wider organized cargo theft ring.
  • Rexing highlighted that cargo theft is a major national problem, causing financial strain for businesses and contributing to increased consumer prices.
  • The FBI is currently investigating the theft, though no arrests have been announced.
  • Federal agencies, including Homeland Security through "Operation Boiling Point" and the Department of Transportation, are working to tackle cargo theft, which results in billions of annual losses and can finance other illicit activities.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in