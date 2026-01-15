Why 22 councils in England are set to delay their elections this year
- Approximately one-third of eligible English councils are expected to postpone their local elections, originally scheduled for May.
- The government had previously offered 63 council areas the option to delay elections until 2027, citing capacity issues related to Labour's plans to reorganise local authorities into unitary councils by 2028.
- Of the 63 councils contacted, 22 have requested a delay, predominantly Labour-led, with some Conservative and Liberal Democrat councils also seeking postponement.
- Opposition parties, including the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, and Reform UK, have strongly criticised the delays, accusing Labour of avoiding voters and undermining democratic processes.
- The Electoral Commission has expressed concern, stating that capacity constraints are not a legitimate reason for postponing long-planned elections and that such delays could damage public confidence.