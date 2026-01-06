New ‘musical lollipops’ play music in your head as you eat them
- A unique new lollipop has been unveiled that plays music as you eat.
- The candy, created by Lollipop Star, uses "bone induction technology" to allow users to hear songs, including tracks from Ice Spice, Akon and Armani White, while consuming it.
- Cassie Lawrence, a company spokesperson, explained that the music is heard through the lollipop as it is licked or bitten via sound vibrations that travel through your skull's bones to your inner ear.
- The musical lollipops will be available for purchase on Lollipop Star’s website for $8.99 each after CES 2026, where they were unveiled.
- Artist Akon was expected to visit the company's booth Tuesday when CES opened to the public.