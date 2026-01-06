Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New ‘musical lollipops’ play music in your head as you eat them

Music you can taste was on display Monday at CES (file photo)
Music you can taste was on display Monday at CES (file photo) (Getty Images)
  • A unique new lollipop has been unveiled that plays music as you eat.
  • The candy, created by Lollipop Star, uses "bone induction technology" to allow users to hear songs, including tracks from Ice Spice, Akon and Armani White, while consuming it.
  • Cassie Lawrence, a company spokesperson, explained that the music is heard through the lollipop as it is licked or bitten via sound vibrations that travel through your skull's bones to your inner ear.
  • The musical lollipops will be available for purchase on Lollipop Star’s website for $8.99 each after CES 2026, where they were unveiled.
  • Artist Akon was expected to visit the company's booth Tuesday when CES opened to the public.
In full

