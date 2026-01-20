Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three concerns raised about China’s new London embassy

China cybersecurity threat 'not enough to overturn embassy planning decision', says former GCHQ chief
  • The UK has granted approval for a new Chinese embassy in London, despite significant national security warnings from intelligence bodies like MI5 and GCHQ.
  • Concerns centre on the embassy's location near sensitive fibre-optic cables, potential for espionage through secret rooms, and transnational repression against dissidents.
  • MI5 and GCHQ acknowledged that eliminating every potential risk is unrealistic but said that a “package of mitigations” has been developed to address national security issues.
  • Security Minister Dan Jarvis confirmed measures to protect sensitive data and highlighted that consolidating China's diplomatic presence into one site offers security advantages for monitoring.
  • The government also agreed that the embassy's public forecourt will not have diplomatic immunity, allowing policing, and reaffirmed that "the extra-territorial application of Hong Kong's national security law is unacceptable and will not be tolerated here in the UK".
