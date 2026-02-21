Police chase armed drink-driving suspect through London nightclub
- London police stopped Nathan Ingram on suspicion of drink-driving, leading to a chase into a crowded nightclub.
- Officers discovered a loaded Bernardelli 69 self-loading pistol and a small amount of cocaine in Ingram's rucksack.
- Footage shows police pursuing Ingram into the club and the moment the firearm was found.
- Ingram, 29, of Hackney, east London, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm, ammunition, and a Class A drug.
- He was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court on 27 January.
