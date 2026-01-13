Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Londoners think their city is safe – even if other Brits don’t agree

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, explains why he thinks London is getting safer
  • A new YouGov poll indicates that 61 per cent of Britons consider London an unsafe place to live, with only 30 per cent viewing it as safe.
  • Conversely, the majority of London residents, 63 per cent, believe the capital is safe, and 81 per cent feel safe in their local area.
  • These survey results emerge amidst criticisms from figures such as Donald Trump and Nigel Farage, who have described London as unsafe and experiencing a crime wave.
  • Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and Mayor Sadiq Khan have refuted these claims, highlighting official statistics.
  • London's homicide rate is at its lowest in 11 years, with 97 homicides recorded in 2025, an 11 per cent reduction from the previous year, alongside significant decreases in other violent crimes.
