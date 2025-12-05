Man who stabbed strangers on tube platform calmly walks out of station after attack
- Nicholas Orlando Green, 36, was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment for a double stabbing at Kennington Underground station.
- Green launched an unprovoked knife attack on Phillip Thomas, 44, and Chintz Patel, 42, in March 2024.
- The victims, who were travelling home from a dance class, were hospitalised but survived their injuries.
- Footage released by British Transport Police shows Green calmly exiting the station moments after the incident.
- He was found guilty of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a bladed article, and common assault.