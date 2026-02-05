UK’s busiest railway station set to close for five days – here’s when and why
- London Liverpool Street railway station, the UK's busiest, is scheduled to close for five days in March for essential engineering works.
- The station will be shut on the weekends of 15, 21, 22, 28, and 29 March, with additional disruption anticipated on 7 and 8 March.
- Thousands of passenger journeys will be affected, impacting Greater Anglia, c2c, Elizabeth line, and London Overground services.
- Rail replacement buses will be provided for most affected routes, and passengers are advised to check National Rail or train operator websites before travelling.
- Katie Frost, Network Rail's route director for Anglia, apologised for the inconvenience but stressed the importance of the work for safety and extensive renewals on busy routes.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks