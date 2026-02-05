Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK’s busiest railway station set to close for five days – here’s when and why

Passengers in Liverpool Street station in London
Passengers in Liverpool Street station in London (James Manning/PA)
  • London Liverpool Street railway station, the UK's busiest, is scheduled to close for five days in March for essential engineering works.
  • The station will be shut on the weekends of 15, 21, 22, 28, and 29 March, with additional disruption anticipated on 7 and 8 March.
  • Thousands of passenger journeys will be affected, impacting Greater Anglia, c2c, Elizabeth line, and London Overground services.
  • Rail replacement buses will be provided for most affected routes, and passengers are advised to check National Rail or train operator websites before travelling.
  • Katie Frost, Network Rail's route director for Anglia, apologised for the inconvenience but stressed the importance of the work for safety and extensive renewals on busy routes.
