Track athlete tourist chases down and catches London phone snatcher
- An American tourist and track athlete, Elizabeth Lopez Aguilar, had her phone snatched in London while filming for TikTok.
- Ms Aguilar, who specialises in sprinting and long-distance running, immediately pursued the thief.
- She successfully retrieved her device within minutes due to her athletic ability.
- Ms Aguilar commented that the thief "had no idea who he was messing with."
- She opted not to contact the police as the thief did not resist when she recovered her phone.