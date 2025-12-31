London’s stock market records best year for new listings since 2021
- London's stock market recorded its most robust year for new listings since 2021, experiencing a significant resurgence driven by a late surge in activity.
- The London Stock Exchange welcomed 11 initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2025, raising a total of £1.9 billion, which is more than double the £700 million raised the previous year.
- A late flurry of IPOs in the final quarter contributed £1.3 billion to the total proceeds, with notable listings including Princes Group and small business lender Shawbrook.
- Industry experts from PwC anticipate this positive global market momentum will continue into 2026, with a robust pipeline of large-cap IPOs expected across various sectors.
- The UK is introducing new measures, such as a three-year stamp duty holiday on shares in new flotations, to help revive the London market and enhance its international competitiveness.