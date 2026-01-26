Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Airline to fly nonstop from London to Sydney from next year

  • Qantas plans to launch nonstop flights between London and Sydney in the first half of 2027, a route expected to be highly popular.
  • The service will utilise specially adapted Airbus A350s, fitted with an additional fuel tank, enabling them to fly for 22 hours without refuelling.
  • The 10,573-mile journey is anticipated to take around 19 hours, with an extra hour for the inbound leg due to prevailing headwinds.
  • The aircraft will feature a premium configuration of just 238 seats across four classes, including six first-class suites and enhanced legroom in economy.
  • Qantas already operates a nonstop route between London and Perth, launched in 2018, and also intends to introduce direct flights from Sydney to New York.
