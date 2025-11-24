CCTV captures moment thieves steal bag from under unsuspecting woman’s nose
- Two men, Hecham Bourhar, 29, and Mohammed Kraifa, 34, were caught on CCTV stealing a bag from an unsuspecting customer in a busy London pub.
- The theft occurred on 11 November, with the pair seen lurking near the victim as she enjoyed a drink and food.
- CCTV footage showed Kraifa using his foot to drag the bag, containing over £2,000 worth of items, towards him, which Bourhar then swiftly picked up.
- The thieves quickly walked out of the pub after taking the bag.
- Both Hecham Bourhar and Mohammed Kraifa have each been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison for the theft.