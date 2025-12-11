Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

London commuters about to see a massive Tube and rail fare rise

Why freezing rail fares may not be good news for train passengers
  • London's Tube and Transport for London (TfL) rail fares are set to increase from March, with single Tube fares capped at a 20p rise.
  • Peak pay-as-you-go fares for Zone 1 journeys will rise from £2.90 to £3.10, and a Piccadilly line trip from Zone 1 to Heathrow will increase by 10p.
  • Mayor Sadiq Khan announced that bus and tram fares will be frozen until July 2026, marking the seventh time he has implemented such a freeze.
  • The fare increases are in response to a government expectation for TfL fares to rise by inflation plus 1 per cent, despite the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
  • Separately, hundreds of bus workers employed by London Transit in west London are planning strikes in December over a pay dispute.
