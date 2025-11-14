How ticket barriers could change to crackdown on fare dodgers
- London Conservatives are calling for ticket barriers and dedicated fare evasion teams to tackle the issue on the Tube network.
- Transport for London (TfL) figures show that almost one in 20 Tube passengers dodge fares, costing £130m annually.
- TfL spent nearly £14.2m on the Tube and £7.7m on the bus network in 2023-2024 to crack down on fare dodging, collecting £1.3m in penalty charges.
- Despite TfL's efforts reducing fare evasion from 3.8 per cent to 3.5 per cent, Conservatives are sceptical of its target to reach 1.5 per cent by 2030.
- Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick personally filmed fare dodgers on the London Underground, highlighting the problem and encountering verbal abuse.