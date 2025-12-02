Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Threat to life’ weather warning issued for rough sleepers

Storm Isha: Rough sleeper shares reality of being homeless during 100mph gusts
  • Cold weather warnings have been issued across London as plummeting temperatures pose a "threat to life" for thousands of homeless people.
  • Homelessness charity St Mungo's issued an orange warning, saying that temperatures below 6C are potentially life-threatening for rough sleepers.
  • The number of people sleeping rough in England rose to 4,667 on a single night in 2024, a 20 per cent increase, with London experiencing a 16 per cent rise to 1,318.
  • Over 13,000 people were seen rough sleeping by outreach workers in London during 2024-2025, marking the highest number ever recorded.
  • London train stations will display warnings to highlight the dangers of cold weather for rough sleepers.
