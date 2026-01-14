Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Grange Hill actor John Alford jailed for sexually assaulting girls aged 14 and 15

Former London’s Burning and Grange Hill actor John Alford
Former London’s Burning and Grange Hill actor John Alford (Hertfordshire Police)
  • Actor John Alford, known for Grange Hill and London’s Burning, has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison for sexually assaulting two teenage girls.
  • The 54-year-old was found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl and charges of sexual assault and assault by penetration relating to a 15-year-old girl.
  • The offences occurred in 2022 at a property in Hertfordshire after Alford provided the girls with alcohol, which they consumed after a night out.
  • Alford, who denied the allegations as a 'set-up', will serve up to two-thirds of his sentence and is subject to a restraining order and a sexual harm prevention order.
  • He was previously jailed in 1999 for nine months for supplying illicit drugs to former News of the World journalist Mazher Mahmood.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in