Grange Hill actor John Alford jailed for sexually assaulting girls aged 14 and 15
- Actor John Alford, known for Grange Hill and London’s Burning, has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison for sexually assaulting two teenage girls.
- The 54-year-old was found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl and charges of sexual assault and assault by penetration relating to a 15-year-old girl.
- The offences occurred in 2022 at a property in Hertfordshire after Alford provided the girls with alcohol, which they consumed after a night out.
- Alford, who denied the allegations as a 'set-up', will serve up to two-thirds of his sentence and is subject to a restraining order and a sexual harm prevention order.
- He was previously jailed in 1999 for nine months for supplying illicit drugs to former News of the World journalist Mazher Mahmood.