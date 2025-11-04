Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bizarre rock formation in US among world’s must-visit spots for 2026

The Painted Canyon is seen Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Theodore Roosevelt National Park near Medora
The Painted Canyon is seen Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Theodore Roosevelt National Park near Medora (AP)
  • Lonely Planet has released its 'Best in Travel 2026' guide, identifying 25 top global destinations for the upcoming year.
  • The list includes two locations in the US: the state of Maine and Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.
  • Maine is celebrated for its 'dreamy and delicious New England summers,' a burgeoning culinary scene in Portland, and its picturesque coastline, including Acadia National Park.
  • Theodore Roosevelt National Park is noted for its distinctive landscapes, featuring roaming bison, extensive prairie dog colonies, bizarre rock formations, and exceptional dark-sky gazing.
  • Other North American destinations featured are Mexico City and British Columbia, alongside international hotspots such as Botswana, Sardinia, and Phuket.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in