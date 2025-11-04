Bizarre rock formation in US among world’s must-visit spots for 2026
- Lonely Planet has released its 'Best in Travel 2026' guide, identifying 25 top global destinations for the upcoming year.
- The list includes two locations in the US: the state of Maine and Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.
- Maine is celebrated for its 'dreamy and delicious New England summers,' a burgeoning culinary scene in Portland, and its picturesque coastline, including Acadia National Park.
- Theodore Roosevelt National Park is noted for its distinctive landscapes, featuring roaming bison, extensive prairie dog colonies, bizarre rock formations, and exceptional dark-sky gazing.
- Other North American destinations featured are Mexico City and British Columbia, alongside international hotspots such as Botswana, Sardinia, and Phuket.