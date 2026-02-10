Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How long Covid could be linked to Alzheimer’s symptoms

Related: Long Covid sufferers have heightened dementia risk
  • New research from NYU Langone Health suggests that long Covid symptoms, affecting approximately 20 million Americans, may resemble those seen in Alzheimer's disease.
  • The study indicates that long-term immune reactions following a Covid infection can cause swelling that damages the choroid plexus, a critical brain barrier.
  • Researchers found that long Covid patients had a 10 percent larger choroid plexus compared to those who fully recovered, indicating chronic neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration.
  • A larger choroid plexus is considered an early warning sign of future Alzheimer’s-like cognitive decline and was linked to poorer performance on cognitive tests.
  • Scientists are continuing to monitor patients to determine if these brain changes are reversible and can predict long-term cognitive issues.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in