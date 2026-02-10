How long Covid could be linked to Alzheimer’s symptoms
- New research from NYU Langone Health suggests that long Covid symptoms, affecting approximately 20 million Americans, may resemble those seen in Alzheimer's disease.
- The study indicates that long-term immune reactions following a Covid infection can cause swelling that damages the choroid plexus, a critical brain barrier.
- Researchers found that long Covid patients had a 10 percent larger choroid plexus compared to those who fully recovered, indicating chronic neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration.
- A larger choroid plexus is considered an early warning sign of future Alzheimer’s-like cognitive decline and was linked to poorer performance on cognitive tests.
- Scientists are continuing to monitor patients to determine if these brain changes are reversible and can predict long-term cognitive issues.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks