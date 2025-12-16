Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How hidden infections could make long Covid even worse

  • Long Covid affects approximately 400 million people globally, with its underlying cause remaining unknown despite a wide range of debilitating symptoms.
  • A group of leading microbiologists suggests that persistent Long Covid symptoms may stem from additional infections acquired before or during SARS-CoV-2 infection.
  • A review in eLife highlights Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and Tuberculosis (TB) as potential co-infections, which could be reactivated by Covid-19's impact on the immune system.
  • Studies indicate that a significant number of Long Covid patients show signs of recent EBV activity, linking its reactivation to common symptoms like fatigue and cognitive problems.
  • While researchers propose repurposing antibiotics and antivirals to target these underlying infections, they emphasise that this remains a speculative hypothesis, and a causal link has not yet been established.
