Children suffer copper sulphate poisoning after incident in science class
- Three pupils at Lord Williams’s School in Thame, Oxfordshire, were hospitalised after ingesting copper sulphate.
- A pupil allegedly added the chemical, taken from a laboratory, to classmates' water bottles during a science lesson, attracted by its bright blue colour.
- Ingestion of copper sulphate can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and upper abdominal pain.
- All three children were discharged and have safely returned home after staying overnight in hospital.
- Police were informed of the incident and are providing support to the school.