Labour issue verdict on Lord Wolfson over Abramovich representation
- Kemi Badenoch is facing pressure after her shadow attorney general, Lord Wolfson, was revealed to be acting as a lawyer for sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.
- The Labour Party has criticised Lord Wolfson's position as "indefensible," citing a potential conflict of interest with his political role.
- Justice minister Jake Richards questioned Badenoch on whether Lord Wolfson had recused himself from party policy regarding Abramovich's assets and the £2.5bn from the Chelsea FC sale.
- Abramovich is currently in a legal dispute with the Jersey government over £5.3bn in assets, which is delaying the release of the Chelsea sale funds intended for Ukraine.
- The Conservative Party defended Lord Wolfson, stating he is not instructed on the Chelsea FC matter and that Labour's criticism is "pure politics," referencing the "cab rank rule" for barristers.