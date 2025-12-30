Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Labour issue verdict on Lord Wolfson over Abramovich representation

Abramovich threatened with legal action if he fails to hand over £2.5bn from Chelsea FC sale
  • Kemi Badenoch is facing pressure after her shadow attorney general, Lord Wolfson, was revealed to be acting as a lawyer for sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.
  • The Labour Party has criticised Lord Wolfson's position as "indefensible," citing a potential conflict of interest with his political role.
  • Justice minister Jake Richards questioned Badenoch on whether Lord Wolfson had recused himself from party policy regarding Abramovich's assets and the £2.5bn from the Chelsea FC sale.
  • Abramovich is currently in a legal dispute with the Jersey government over £5.3bn in assets, which is delaying the release of the Chelsea sale funds intended for Ukraine.
  • The Conservative Party defended Lord Wolfson, stating he is not instructed on the Chelsea FC matter and that Labour's criticism is "pure politics," referencing the "cab rank rule" for barristers.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in