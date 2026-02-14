Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

National Lottery results: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for Saturday 14 February

Devon dad wins the lottery during a detour
  • The estimated Lotto jackpot for Wednesday will be £5 million, as no player secured the top prize in the recent weekend draw.
  • One ticket-holder did win £1 million by matching five main numbers and the Bonus Ball.
  • A further 51 players each received £1,750 for matching five of the six main numbers.
  • The winning Lotto numbers were 10, 13, 27, 50, 54, and 56, with the bonus ball being 14.
  • The winning Thunderball numbers were 14, 20, 22, 31 and 39 and the Thunderball was 05.

