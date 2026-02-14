National Lottery results: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for Saturday 14 February
- The estimated Lotto jackpot for Wednesday will be £5 million, as no player secured the top prize in the recent weekend draw.
- One ticket-holder did win £1 million by matching five main numbers and the Bonus Ball.
- A further 51 players each received £1,750 for matching five of the six main numbers.
- The winning Lotto numbers were 10, 13, 27, 50, 54, and 56, with the bonus ball being 14.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 14, 20, 22, 31 and 39 and the Thunderball was 05.
