Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lottery results: Lotto and Thunderball draw Saturday January 24

Teenager wins Euromillions Raffle
  • The National Lottery results for January 24, 2026, have been announced, with players in the running for a jackpot of £3.8 million.
  • Tonight's draw offered participants the chance to win a life-changing sum of money.
  • The winning National Lottery Lotto numbers are 01, 04, 08, 23, 34, 57, and the Bonus Ball is 29.
  • The winning National Lottery Thunderball numbers are 03, 15, 22, 29, 39, with the Thunderball being 05.
  • The first National Lottery draw occurred on November 19, 1994, where seven winners shared a jackpot of £5,874,778.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in