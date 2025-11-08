Three-year-old killed in UPS plane crash identified
- A fully fuelled UPS cargo plane crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, killing 13 people after losing an engine shortly after takeoff.
- Among the victims were Louisnes Fedon, a 47-year-old warehouse worker, and his three-year-old granddaughter, Kimberly Asa, who were at a nearby scrapyard.
- The crash also claimed the lives of UPS pilots Captain Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt, and International Relief Officer Captain Dana Diamond, along with another named victim, Matt.
- Tributes have been paid to Fedon, described as a “pleasure to be around”, and online fundraisers have been established to support his and other victims' families.
- The plane, carrying 38,000 gallons of fuel, struck two buildings, including a UPS facility, causing explosions, with the cause of the crash currently under investigation.