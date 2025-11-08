Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three-year-old killed in UPS plane crash identified

Moment UPS plane crashes into Louisville businesses caught on CCTV
  • A fully fuelled UPS cargo plane crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, killing 13 people after losing an engine shortly after takeoff.
  • Among the victims were Louisnes Fedon, a 47-year-old warehouse worker, and his three-year-old granddaughter, Kimberly Asa, who were at a nearby scrapyard.
  • The crash also claimed the lives of UPS pilots Captain Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt, and International Relief Officer Captain Dana Diamond, along with another named victim, Matt.
  • Tributes have been paid to Fedon, described as a “pleasure to be around”, and online fundraisers have been established to support his and other victims' families.
  • The plane, carrying 38,000 gallons of fuel, struck two buildings, including a UPS facility, causing explosions, with the cause of the crash currently under investigation.
