How the Louvre is finally stepping up security after daylight heist

  • The Louvre Museum is implementing significant security upgrades following a £88 million ($102 million) crown jewels heist that occurred last month.
  • Director Laurence des Cars announced that approximately 100 new surveillance cameras will be operational by the end of next year, with anti-intrusion systems to be installed within two weeks.
  • Among over 20 emergency measures, the museum will also create a new 'security coordinator' position.
  • The October 19 heist involved four robbers who used concrete disc cutters to breach display cases in under eight minutes, a method not anticipated when the cases were last upgraded in 2019.
  • These security enhancements are part of the decade-long Louvre New Renaissance plan, which also addresses aging infrastructure and the challenges of mass tourism.
