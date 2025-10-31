Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New security devices to be installed after Louvre heist

Video Player Placeholder
Two Louvre suspects 'partially' admitted participation in theft, Paris prosecutor says
  • French Culture Minister Rachida Dati announced that street-side anti-ramming and anti-intrusion devices will be installed at the Louvre within the next two months, following the crown jewel heist.
  • The announcement came after a provisional investigation revealed "chronic, structural underestimation" of theft risk and other security failings at the Paris museum.
  • Thieves used a truck-mounted basket lift to access a window of the Apollo Gallery, stealing eight crown jewel pieces in a four-minute operation.
  • Security footage showed at least four men forcing a window, cutting display cases, and fleeing on scooters, with at least seven arrests made in connection with the heist.
  • Only one relic, Eugénie’s crown, has been recovered so far, found damaged but salvageable after being dropped during the escape.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in