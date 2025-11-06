The Louvre’s security system password was Louvre
- The Louvre is facing scrutiny over security deficiencies after an £80 million heist of France's crown jewels, with confidential documents revealing significant vulnerabilities.
- It was revealed that the simple password “Louvre” gave access to the museum’s video surveillance server in 2014, and the cybersecurity software used Thales as its password.
- A 2014 cybersecurity audit by the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) warned that critical protection and detection equipment, including alarms and video surveillance, were at risk.
- A 2015 security audit found the museum was insufficiently monitored, with only 39 per cent of rooms having cameras as of 2024, and recommended upgrades are not expected until 2032.
- Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the 19 October heist, though the stolen jewels have not yet been recovered, prompting the French culture minister to acknowledge “security gaps.”