Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Louvre strikes rumble on amid $102M heist fallout

Police outside Louvre museum after robbery
  • Louvre Museum staff have voted to extend their strike, causing continued disruption and the closure of the world's most visited institution.
  • The industrial action protests chronic understaffing, deteriorating building conditions, and recent management decisions, intensified by a $102M crown jewels heist in October.
  • Culture Ministry officials held crisis talks with unions this week, proposing to cancel a planned funding cut, open new recruitment for staff, and increase compensation.
  • Union officials deemed the Ministry's proposed measures insufficient, leading to the decision to prolong the walkout.
  • The strike follows an 88 million euro heist in October, which exposed serious security lapses and has placed Louvre President Laurence des Cars under renewed scrutiny.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in