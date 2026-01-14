Louvre significantly increases admission prices with new ticketing system
- The Louvre Museum is implementing a new two-tier ticketing system, significantly increasing admission prices for many international visitors.
- From Wednesday, most non-European Union citizens will pay 32 euros (£27), marking a 45 per cent rise from the previous 22 euros (£19).
- The price increase is intended to fund essential renovations and enhanced security measures, addressing issues such as strikes, overcrowding, and maintenance costs.
- French labour unions have condemned the decision, arguing it undermines the museum's universal mission and treats cultural access as a 'commercial product'.
- This change follows ongoing challenges, including a recent 88 million euro (£75 million) French Crown Jewels heist and staff walkouts over working conditions and mass tourism.