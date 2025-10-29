Thief invited by Louvre to appear on podcast warned of security lapses
- A former bank robber, David Desclos, claims he warned a Louvre official about critical security flaws years before eight French crown jewels were stolen from the museum.
- Desclos, who was invited for a 2020 podcast, highlighted the vulnerability of jewel cases near streetside windows and criticised a 2019 overhaul of display cases for making artefacts more accessible.
- The recent heist saw two thieves smash a window in the Apollo Gallery and use power tools to steal items valued at over $100 million, with a ninth piece found damaged outside.
- Desclos stated the theft occurred exactly as he predicted, emphasising that performing such a crime in broad daylight disables initial alarms and allows a short window before police arrive.
- Following the incident, remaining crown jewels have reportedly been moved to the Banque de France's secure vaults, with Desclos advocating for originals to be stored there and replicas displayed.