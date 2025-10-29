Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Thief invited by Louvre to appear on podcast warned of security lapses

Louvre jewel heist thieves caught on camera making getaway on furniture lift
  • A former bank robber, David Desclos, claims he warned a Louvre official about critical security flaws years before eight French crown jewels were stolen from the museum.
  • Desclos, who was invited for a 2020 podcast, highlighted the vulnerability of jewel cases near streetside windows and criticised a 2019 overhaul of display cases for making artefacts more accessible.
  • The recent heist saw two thieves smash a window in the Apollo Gallery and use power tools to steal items valued at over $100 million, with a ninth piece found damaged outside.
  • Desclos stated the theft occurred exactly as he predicted, emphasising that performing such a crime in broad daylight disables initial alarms and allows a short window before police arrive.
  • Following the incident, remaining crown jewels have reportedly been moved to the Banque de France's secure vaults, with Desclos advocating for originals to be stored there and replicas displayed.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in