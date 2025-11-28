Louvre to hike ticket prices by 45 per cent
- The Louvre museum in Paris will increase its ticket price for non-European Union visitors by 45 per cent from €22 to €32, effective 14 January.
- This €10 hike is intended to finance a comprehensive overhaul of the historic building, prompted by security breaches including the 19 October crown jewels heist.
- The measure forms part of a decade-long "Louvre New Renaissance” renovation and expansion plan, announced by French President Emmanuel Macron.
- The €800 million plan aims to modernise infrastructure, alleviate crowding, and establish a dedicated Mona Lisa gallery by 2031.
- The price increase, approved by the Louvre's governing board, will affect visitors from countries such as the United States, China, and Britain.