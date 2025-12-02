Italian town apologises to Pavarotti’s family over ice rink
- The mayor of Pesaro, Andrea Biancini, has apologised after an ice rink was controversially built around a statue of the late opera singer Luciano Pavarotti.
- The life-sized bronze statue, unveiled last year in Pesaro, where Pavarotti lived, appeared knee-deep in the ice, with skaters encouraged to “high-five” it.
- Pavarotti's widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, expressed dismay, calling the placement “ridiculing” and a “terrible thing” that was also potentially dangerous.
- Mayor Biancini initially shared a photo inviting skaters to interact with the statue, but later admitted “we made a mistake” and expressed disappointment.
- Despite the apology, the statue reportedly remains within the ice rink, and Ms Mantovani plans to seek an explanation from the City Council.