Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Italian town apologises to Pavarotti’s family over ice rink

The statue of Pavarotti in the town of Pesaro
The statue of Pavarotti in the town of Pesaro (Luca Toni/il Resto del Carlino )
  • The mayor of Pesaro, Andrea Biancini, has apologised after an ice rink was controversially built around a statue of the late opera singer Luciano Pavarotti.
  • The life-sized bronze statue, unveiled last year in Pesaro, where Pavarotti lived, appeared knee-deep in the ice, with skaters encouraged to “high-five” it.
  • Pavarotti's widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, expressed dismay, calling the placement “ridiculing” and a “terrible thing” that was also potentially dangerous.
  • Mayor Biancini initially shared a photo inviting skaters to interact with the statue, but later admitted “we made a mistake” and expressed disappointment.
  • Despite the apology, the statue reportedly remains within the ice rink, and Ms Mantovani plans to seek an explanation from the City Council.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in