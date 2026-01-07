Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Woman rings in new year with $350K Lotto win

$5M lottery win at Radnor grocery store
  • An Illinois woman, known as "Work Mom", claimed a $350,000 jackpot from the Lucky Day Lotto Christmas Day drawing.
  • The anonymous winner purchased her ticket online, selecting numbers that represented the birthdays of herself and her children.
  • She was alerted to her win via email, initially thinking it was a glitch before verifying it on the Illinois Lottery app.
  • The woman intends to use her winnings to invest in her retirement, support her daughters' education and fund a family holiday to Alaska.
  • Illinois Lottery officials used the announcement to encourage responsible play, advising participants to "play for fun, not funds".
